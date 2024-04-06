A new social housing project that will house 102 families was inaugurated in Msida on Friday.

Named after former Labour minister Patrick Holland, the housing estate encompasses 102 apartments and 22 garages. A community clinic will be set up there and there are plans for various retail outlets to be established too. It cost around €10 million to develop.

Housing Minister Roderick Galdes said that the government will have completed 442 social housing units from 2022 to the end of this year.

Architect Samuel Formosa, who designed the project, explained that the project also involved building underground wells used to collect rainwater. Maltese stone was used for the facade to promote architectural heritage, he added.

The block has been named after former minister Patrick Holland. Photo: DOI

The minister noted that the Housing Authority has spent €50 million on various housing schemes and said all that contributed to Malta’s homeownership rate of 82.6%.

Permanent Secretary Emanuel Psaila, Msida Mayor Margaret Baldacchino Cefai, and relatives of Patrick Holland all attended the inauguration.