A new political party should not rely solely on attracting disillusioned voters from the Labour Party and the Nationalist Party but must present its own social, economic, and environmental vision, according to Moviment Graffitti activist André Callus.

“If the starting point is going to be the weak colours of centrism with the idea of ‘bringing together all those disillusioned with the PL and PN,’ I believe that a new or small party will not go far or take root in society,” he said.

Instead, Callus argued, a new political force should present a vision that “quenches the thirst for social, economic, and political change that exists among many people”.

“A new or small party has the opportunity to begin articulating and presenting to people a vision they wish to see but which might not yet be clear in their minds. However, to achieve this, it needs thought and rhetoric that stirs people's emotions. It requires something that creates energy among those who are not only disillusioned with the PL and PN but are also disconnected from politics altogether,” Callus said.

The Moviment Graffitti activist was speaking as two new left-leaning parties prepare to launch this year: Partit Malta Progressivi, a liberal-left party led by former PL MEP Cyrus Engerer, and Momentum, led by Arnold Cassola.

On Saturday, two former leaders of another small party, Alternattiva Demokratika (now ADPD), expressed doubts about whether a third party could penetrate Malta’s two-party dominance, particularly if personality clashes and minor political differences lead to repeated splintering.

Michael Briguglio, who led Alternattiva Demokratika between 2009 and 2013, said small parties are unlikely to take off, especially if minor political differences and personality clashes hinder unity.

He pointed to Partit Malta Progressivi (PMP), describing it as a splinter group of il-Kollettiv, an NGO seeking to eventually become a political party. Briguglio said il-Kollettiv, in turn, is a splinter of Moviment Graffitti.

Reacting to Briguglio’s comments, il-Kollettiv said it disagreed with his assessment.

“Graffitti has successfully led many campaigns over its 30 years of existence, and if anything, its stances on many issues have not been backed or followed up by any political platform,” said il-Kollettiv president Jeanette Borg.

She added that all of the group’s members were or are still involved in other NGOs and are using that experience “to bring people together in communities at a local and regional level and work together for the common good.”

“Splintering happens when a unified, principled front loses its pieces. But there is no real unified front to speak of. It’s merely a question of different visions that need to be developed and put into practice, which constitutes healthy democracy,” Borg said.

The il-Kollettiv president also noted that democracy involves more than voting in elections, adding that the NGO is working to empower residents even when elections are not imminent.