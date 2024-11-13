Electronic Music Malta (EMM) has officially opened a new community space − ISSA, Każin għall-arti emerġenti − in Ħamrun.

During the opening, Edwin Balzan, president of EMM, launched the continuation of the Circuits yearly programme and welcomed this new chapter in EMM’s journey towards increased community building initiatives and cultural and artistic opportunities.

Running this month and in December, the ninth edition of Circuits foresees the participation of a number of distinguished guests and experts in the fields of music, arts and culture.

Some of the first names include Howard Keith Debono, Mike Spiteri, Mark Dingli [Specs], Keith Farrugia [Sound Synthesis], Monika Jovanovska, Mark Grima and Matthew Agius [U-Bahn], and Cedrik Fermont. They will engage in workshops, interviews and talks on various topics.

Edwin Balzan (third from right), president of EMM, addressing guests during the launch.

Balzan highlighted the role of Circuits at ISSA is to further strengthen EMM’s mission of promoting educational initiatives and dialogue across different artistic and cultural spheres. He thanked the vice president Toni Gialanze and EMM’s executive committee for the hard work to transform ISSA and curate the Circuits programme, and expressed gratitude for the support provided by various collaborators and the electronic music community in Malta.

Kurt Buttigieg, artistic director for ISSA and a long-time resident of Ħamrun, spoke about EMM’s unique and welcoming opportunity to join the town’s rich and thriving commercial and artistic network.

“We are proud to be based in Ħamrun, a community with its own set of social challenges, but one which is rapidly becoming a beacon of positive change and a hive of culture and sports in a multicultural setting. We want to contribute to this ongoing renewal,” he said.

He recognised the cultural and social validity of drawing on the rich local tradition of każini, as well as the tradition of artist-run spaces, to create a hybrid concept which is internationally minded but firmly rooted in the local context.

“It is as ‘a place for those who need it and those who respect it’. In other words, a convivial place open for collaborations on many fronts: music, exhibitions, social work, debates, workshops, as well as other events and disciplines. No genres, only opportunities!”

More information can be found on the ISSA Facebook page. Electronic Music Malta is supported by Arts Council Malta. The Circuits programme is supported by Black Box Pro and the German-Maltese Circle.