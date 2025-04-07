Infrastructure Malta has warned of new temporary traffic routes in Msida from this Saturday as the second phase of the Msida Creek Project gets underway.

Motorists driving from Valletta towards Tal-Qroqq will need to take the right carriageway, turn before the Freedom Monument and proceed onto Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli (Regional Road).

Those driving from Valletta towards Valley Road, Birkirkara, will need to stay on the left carriageway and continue towards Birkirkara.

Other routes remain unaffected.

Transport Minister Chris Bonett said last week that a fifth of the Msida Creek Project had now been completed.

The three-year project, which will include the building of a flyover, aims to ease traffic in one of the country's busiest roads. It got underway in November, focusing on concrete piling and sheet piles to create a water canal.

Some of the concrete piles and columns for the flyover are also now in place.

Bonett said a rainwater flooding problem would also hopefully be part of the past by the end of the project.