Mater Dei Hospital has opened a new ward that can accommodate an additional 40 patients, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela said that some €1.4 million was spent to convert the space into ward M10, with an additional €140,000 spent on medical equipment to service the ward.

Abela said significant work needed to be carried out on the space because it was not a clinical setting. The work included building new walls, and treatment rooms as well as new toilets and showers for patients.

Changes were also made in the electrical system as well as mechanical systems such as ventilation, air conditioning, water and electricity.

Additional systems like nurse call, pneumatic tubes and medical gasses also had to be installed.

The minister said that the back part of this ward is intended to be used as a medical high-dependency unit, where professionals will be able to treat patients with severe illnesses.