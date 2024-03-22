Seven organisations on Friday voiced concerns regarding transparency and the extent of government involvement in EuroPride 2023.

In a statement, they appealed for government transparency on EuroPride expenditure saying that a prolonged period of uncertainty and unanswered queries has left them concerned.

Decision-making, communications, budget allocation and direction were unclear from an early stage in 2023, raising serious concerns.

Following meetings and approaches by various NGOs with Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg and the head of her secretariat, the organisations said they were assured they would be supported and prioritised to organise activities for the LGBTIQ community, that there would be transparency on the decision-making and a summary of budget breakdown would be provided.

"Initially, our concerns were put to rest and we left satisfied that there was some clarity.

"Unfortunately, this did not last long and our concerns emerged again as planning and logistics began to get underway," they said.

They noted that various organisation representatives and activists raised similar concerns in the LGBTIQ consultative council and with the secretariat on more than one occasion between April and September.

These related to disorganisation, fears of a pinkwashing exercise and questioning the government’s role in EuroPride, accountability, transparency of decisions, and the money being spent on extravagant activities while NGOs were pushed to reduce their activity expenses mere weeks before the start of EuroPride.

A basic budget breakdown was also requested within the consultative council.

"Despite assurances made, the budget breakdown was not received before the start of EuroPride and still has not been received by the members of the LGBTIQ Consultative Council," they said.

They also complained about miscommunication, late notifications, changes in funding decisions, constant budget modifications, and decisions constantly being taken without consultation up to the actual EuroPride 2023.

They said that despite these challenges, NGOs managed to run their activities as smoothly as possible, emphasising EuroPride's primary purpose to celebrate the LGBTIQ+ community's legal accomplishments in Malta, social progress, the provision of safe and diverse spaces and tackling ongoing issues.

"We urge the government to be transparent about its expenditure, which we estimate to be far above the €2.5 million allocated for EuroPride."

Pride, they said, should put the community at the forefront, not primarily be a platform for the government to show off its progressive agenda while members of the community were still marginalised, discriminated against or suffering violence.

"It should be the community leading pride, not the government. Without transparent information and clear communication, trust within the community is at risk, and thus the involvement of government in future prides is questionable," they said.

The statement was signed by MGRM - Malta LGBTIQ Rights Movement, LGBTI+ Gozo, aditus foundation, Moviment Graffitti, Drachma LGBTI+ and Drachma Parents, Allied Rainbow Communities, and Checkpoint Malta.