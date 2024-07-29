A coalition of environmental NGOs in Gozo has hit out at the approval by the Planning Commission of a development application which will see a six-unit ridge-edge development in Xagħra, overlooking Marsalforn valley.

Din l-Art Ħelwa, Wirt Għawdex and Għawdix said strong objections had been raised over several issues, including breaches of development control design policies and standards.

Among others, Policy P33 states that such a number of units forming part of an internal residential development is not allowed, and all new residential units are required to have direct frontage onto a public road. Yet none of the units within the proposed development fronts a public road, the only access to the site being through a narrow alley in a small street.

Objections were also voiced during a meeting of the Planning Commission. But Commission chairperson Martin Camilleri contended that although the proposed units do not front a public road, they front a valley, the NGOs said.

The coalition said it was shameful that NGOs had to continue assuming the role of authority officials, whose job it is to properly scrutinise development applications 'but instead seem intent on bypassing policies and proper screening'.

The NGOs said they were also concerned that the zone had long been known to feature caves, and archaeological finds were made in the area in the past. The first was made by Rev. Francesco Mercieca in December, 1938.

Yet in its submitted representation, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage simply remarked that the proposed development is “a relatively moderate proposal not exceeding commitments” and that it “does not challenge the lie of the land along the ridge”, and therefore it did not object. It noted that the applicant was to inform of any accidental discoveries, but, did not impose any archaeological monitoring despite the context of the site in question, the NGOs said.

The Environment and Resources Authority was likewise nonchalant about the application and did not object to the felling of trees, simply requesting that they be transplanted to a site in Qala, where they are to be maintained for three years.

Din l-Art Ħelwa, supported by Wirt Għawdex, and represented by Perit Tara Cassar, has lodged an appeal.