A group of NGOs have slammed plans to allow a model airstrip to be built in Wied Żnuber, as public resistance to the project increases.

Farmers raised the alarm in 2022 when they were told that a stretch of garigue land in the valley and close to a Natura 2000 site had been allocated to relocate the Ħal Far Model Flying Association, quadrupling the size of their premises.

On Monday the Birżebbuġa Local Council and Għaqda Storja u Kultura Birżebbuġa said they had collected over 1,000 objections to proposed amendments to the local plans that would pave way for the project.

In a statement on Tuesday, a coalition of NGOs slammed plans to change the local plans, saying the move goes against residents' wishes and will harm the natural environment.

The "secret agreement" made between three government agencies and the Ħal Far Model Flying Association was done without consultation and "undermines the integrity of the entire planning process", the groups said.

"The Local Plan amendments, as outlined in the public consultation, will enable the building of a miniature airstrip in Wied Żnuber occupying 17,000 square meters," they said.

"Such a structure will not only gobble up natural land but also introduce constant noise and light pollution, impacting a much larger Natura 2000 site. This poses a threat to the local ecosystem, including a nearby shearwater colony that will face an existential risk if this plan goes through."

The model aeroplanes themselves will also disrupt the serenity of the Wied Żnuber valley and degrade the quality of life of Birżebbuga residents and visitors, due to the sound pollution they create, they said.

Despite the consultation receiving hundreds of objections highlighting strong opposition to the proposal, the Planning Authority has chosen to "disregard" the public's concerns about the project, the statement continued.

Additionally, they said that the protective measures introduced are insufficient and contradict the nature of the development.

RELATED STORIES Planned airstrip for model aircraft would hit vulnerable seabirds, says Birdlife

'Deceptive' consultation paving way for model aircraft airstrip at quiet valley

"The inclusion of “aero modelling” as a “Low Impact Sport” in the proposed amendments is particularly perplexing. This baseless categorization contradicts the reality of aero modelling’s invasive and polluting nature, highlighting the illegitimacy of the entire consultation process, which lacks any study on the environmental and community impacts of the proposed airstrip," they said.

"We strongly believe that governmental decisions should prioritize our environment and quality of life over private agreements. Thus, the organisations urge the Government to retract the proposed amendments that would permit the construction of a model airstrip in Wied Żnuber. We call for the entire 39,800 square meters of the area to be designated as ODZ and to be given the robust environmental protection it needs."

The statement was endorsed by BirdLife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth Malta, Għaqda Storja u Kultura Birżebbuġa, Għawdix, Moviment Graffitti, Nature Trust Malta and Ramblers Association Malta.

Hunters object to changes in local plans

Malta's hunting federation FKNK also voiced its opposition to plans to amend the local plans to accommodate the project, highlighting concerns that the model airstrip will not only see a degradation of the environment but also a disruption of the tranquillity of the area.

The group said that the area is enjoyed by many who practice hunting and trapping in the area, but should the project be allowed to go ahead it would not only mean a reduction of the site's 39,800 square metre footprint in space available to practice the hobby, it may also lead to a situation in which hunting may become prohibited in the area.

In light of the fact that the project's direct impact will lead to a loss of rural land, the FKFNK has objected to the project.