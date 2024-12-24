There will be no direct access from Ta' Xbiex to the Msida valley from January 2, as part of new traffic arrangements surrounding the Msida Creek project.

Infrastructure Malta said on Tuesday that as of Thursday, January 2, new routes would come into effect around the area.

Access from Ta’ Xbiex to Msida Valley will be closed, and a temporary road near the General Workers Union monument will provide direct access from Valletta to Ta’ Xbiex, Gzira and Sliema.

Infrastructure Malta advised motorists to use alternative routes from either Regional Road of the Kappara Junction when travelling from Ta' Xbiex to the Msida Valley.

Vehicles will no longer be able to turn around the monument back towards Valley Road.

Last month, at the start of the project, pedestrians were forced to step off their route and share the road with passenger vehicles due to the ongoing work, but it was quickly reinstated a few days later.