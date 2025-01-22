Xewkija's local council has temporarily stopped issuing permits for excavation, demolition and construction work close to the University of Malta campus in the locality, to allow students to sit for exams in peace.

The locality's mayor - a law student herself - said on Facebook she understood the pressure brought about by exams.

"That is why, as a mayor, I insisted that during the examination period, there will be no excavation work or similar work that creates an inconvenience around the University of Malta campus in Xewkija," Simona Refalo wrote on Facebook.

"At this campus, hundreds of students are sitting down for exams everyday," she added.

Refalo told Times of Malta no work permit had been issued by the council for work between January 20 and February 7 on Triq il-Ġidi, Tal-Barmil housing estate area and Mġarr Road.

She urged anyone who spots such work in the area to immediately inform the Xewkija local council.