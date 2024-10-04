The number of third-country-national drivers and food couriers working in Malta is down by 587 compared to three months ago, the government said on Friday.

The government announced in July it would not accept any work-permit applications in the courier and cab industries except for those renewing their permits.

On Friday, the employment ministry said the government will gradually start to approve some employment applications in the industry for workers who already have a valid work permit in Malta.

Still, the total number of non-EU nationals working as food couriers and Y-Plate drivers will continue to decrease as the government will accept fewer applications than the number of people leaving.

Labour market testing shows that Malta still has too many people working in the two industries, the statement said.

“JobsPlus is continuously conducting market tests to verify the labour market’s actual need for such jobs. It is the opinion of JobsPlus, even after considering terminations and the number of people currently employed in these sectors, that Malta requires fewer workers in these sectors than when the decision was made in July.”

As a result, the number of workers from third countries being accepted will be lower than the number that departed.

JobsPlus will “gradually approve a limited number of permits” for third-country nationals who already have a valid work permit and want to change jobs to work as couriers or cab drivers.

JobsPlus will also consider applicants who have a full-time job and want to apply to work in the industries part-time, they said.

Applications from abroad or from individuals without a valid work permit will not be considered.