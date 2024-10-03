October 3, 2013 is not just a date, but a symbol of pain and awareness.

On that day, 368 people lost their lives in a shipwreck off Lampedusa, forever changing the way I see the Mediterranean. This tragedy highlighted the severity of the migration crisis and the urgent need for action.

Living in Malta, an island located at the heart of the Mediterranean and along major migration routes, I have witnessed firsthand how crucial this country’s role is in sea rescue operations.

Both Italy and Malta are often among the first martitime coordination centres to be reached from distress calls from boats in danger. It was from Malta that, together with my family, we founded MOAS (Migrant Offshore Aid Station) to share our experience and provide a concrete response to the humanitarian crisis unfolding before our eyes.

The Mediterranean, which for so many is a barrier, must instead become a bridge of hope.

Its proximity to crisis zones and its maritime tradition make this country a key player in sea rescues, despite the many challenges faced along the way.

The experience we’ve gained at sea has taught me that saving lives is not enough.

We must also build a society that welcomes, integrates, and provides opportunities. This is why we established the MAEC – Mediterranean Aid Education Center, based in Italy, soon to expand to Malta.

MAEC is dedicated to education and social inclusion, offering humanitarian assistance and psychological support to migrants and refugees and local communities, working closely with other organizations. Our goal is not just to save lives but to create pathways for those arriving on our shores.

Malta, with its history of hospitality and its strategic position, plays a fundamental role in the inclusion of those who often find themselves marginalized, without a clear future.

Through education and training programmes, we aim to give migrants and refugees the opportunity to integrate and contribute actively to society. By focusing on long-term inclusion, we believe that every individual can become an active part of their community, bringing value and diversity.

October 3 reminds us of how fragile the boundary between life and death is at sea, but also of the immense power of collective action.

Through collaboration with associations and institutions across Italy, Malta and the Mediterranean, we’ve demonstrated that together, we can build a fairer, more inclusive future for everyone.

Malta is more than just a geographic point; it is a symbol of resilience, hospitality, and humanity.

This island is where our mission began, and it is here as well as in Italy that my heart remain committed to transforming the Mediterranean from a place of tragedy into one of hope.