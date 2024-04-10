Labour election candidates are being allowed to campaign in government schools, despite ministerial declarations that politicians should not be there, independent candidate Arnold Cassola said on Wednesday.

Calling for an investigation by the education ombudsman, Cassola also wrote to Education Minister Clifton Grima, saying that while he had said there shouldn't be politicians in schools, he was allowing candidates from his party to go to schools during school hours to speak to staff and enter classrooms.

"This is partisan behaviour to favour your party. You should not be allowing young children in primary school and the staff to be used for partisan purposes," he wrote.

Cassola attached a photo of Labour European Parliament election candidate Thomas Bajada visiting Xewkija primary school. On his Facebook page Bajada said he had discussed access to EU funds to benefit schoolchildren.