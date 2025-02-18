The Environment and Planning Ombudsman found no evidence of damage to the historic Bartolott Crypt at St John’s Co-Cathedral after allegations of a floor collapse at the site caused "severe damage" to the resting place of 600 Knights of the Order of St John.

Back in January, The Shift News reported how a raised floor installed in the Crypt collapsed and caused significant damage to the original flooring of the crypt.

The Shift reported how the collapse happened in April 2024 and could have potentially damaged the underlying structure of the crypt, which contains underground caverns, where 600 Knights of the Order of St John are buried.

It said insiders had warned about the raised flooring structure being too heavy for the underground chamber. It reported how the flooring caved in shortly after its installation and damaged centuries-old flagstones that cover three other underground chambers where the Knights are interred.

In the article, an image shows several flagstones uplifted from the floor and resting against the raised floor steel frame structure and heaps of gravel can be seen on the sides of the walls of the crypt.

The Green Party - ADPD - asked the Ombudsman to investigate the damage done to the Crypt, and to establish whether the St John’s Co-Cathedral Foundation, the Planning Authority and the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage had contributed to the damage due to a lack of adequate regulation and monitoring of the ongoing works.

The Ombudsman’s investigation included a site inspection in the Bartolott Crypt along with representatives of the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, of the St John’s Co-Cathedral Foundation and Project architects and managers were present.

“During the inspection, the raised floor steel structure and all the flagstones were in place and the sides were clean of any gravel,” the report reads.

“Neither the images in the news article nor the investigation reveals any concerns that the new floor caved in, that any damage was caused to the underground chambers or that interventions are required to restore any damage,” the report continues.

"The installation of the raised floor followed surveys of the foundations and work methods specifically intended to prevent any damage.”

It concluded that the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage regularly monitors the work in line with the permit conditions.

Foundation slams ‘incorrect and deceitful information’

In a statement published on Tuesday, the St John's Co-Cathedral Foundation welcomed the Ombudsman's report on the allegations raised.

"The foundation strongly reiterates that the publication was founded on incorrect, misleading and deceitful information," the statement read.

"The Ombudsman’s investigation report unequivocally confirms that there was never a floor collapse, other incident or damage to the crypt or the underlying burial chambers."

The foundation said it remains committed to upholding the highest ethical and scientific standards of conservation and restoration while safeguarding the historical and cultural integrity of the heritage site.