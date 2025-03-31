Momentum on Monday urged people to free themselves from the "shackles of the construction industry, greedy developers and their servile politicians".

"Today we celebrate this national holiday because our forefathers and mothers worked and suffered to free us from the military presence of the British Empire, and to bring about a transformation in the life and economy of our country," the new party's general secretary Mark Camilleri Gambin said in a statement marking Freedom Day.

"While we rightly commemorate this important historical event, it is good to look around us to understand what new kind of freedom we need to achieve today."

Malta's economy, he added, needed diversification with various industries and more innovation.

"We must free ourselves from the shackles of the construction industry, greedy developers and their servile politicians.

"This is the grand narrative of our time. A new freedom. Freedom from a duopolistic mentality where money comes first, foremost and at the cost of everything else."

The party said it was committed to helping usher in this new freedom and bring about a breath of fresh air that Malta so desperately needed.