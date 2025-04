One lucky person won the Super5 Jackpot of €375,000 in the Super5 draw held on Friday.

The National Lottery said the winning ticket was bought from POS324 in Rabat.

The numbers drawn for Super5 and Super 5-4-3-2-1 are: 7 – 23 – 28 – 44 – 45. The numbers drawn for Super5 PLUS are: 8 – 15 – 32 – 44 – 45

The next Super5 Jackpot is €250,000 and the Super5 PLUS Jackpot is €100,000