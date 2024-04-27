A mother has described her heartbreak after only one child turned up to her then seven-year-old daughter’s holy communion party.

Eliza Demanuele, now 12, was looking forward to celebrating the next religious milestone with friends.

Her mother, Marthese Camilleri, had invited all her classmates and ordered in food for the event.

But in the end, only one child turned up, Eliza’s best friend.

“I felt sad for Eliza, and she even saw me cry one time,” her mother said.

“But I was still happy she had her best friend there”.

Eliza has been diagnosed with non-speaking autism, which means she has difficulty with speech.

The neurodevelopmental disorder means she also has challenges with socialising and is often left out of invitations to others’ parties.

But Marthese says her daughter goes through life with a big smile and is described as the “sunshine” in their household.

Recently she started music therapy and has begun humming along to the songs she likes.

She is on the waiting list for Villa Bianca, the Malta Trust Foundation’s provider of music therapy for children who have little access to such artistic experiences.

As she approaches her teenage years, her mother said she is determined that her daughter won’t spend her teen years without friends.

She hopes that in the future, she will be able to access a device to help her communicate.

“I wish to someday have a conversation with my daughter,” she said.

With the Malta Trust Foundation, set up by former president Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, Eliza is learning how to socialise and create friendships.

The foundation seeks to support vulnerable communities through initiatives that are both educational and empowering.

From noon to midnight on Saturday, The Malta Trust Foundation will be holding a televised marathon. Donations can also be made via the BOV mobile app on 79520040 or a cheque can be sent to The Malta Trust Foundation.