The Opera Nova Project has launched its first academic year, marking a milestone for classical voice education in Malta.

Spearheaded by top musical practitioners Gillian Zammit and Denise Mulholland, the groundbreaking vocal programme provides a pre-conservatoire, holistic level of musical education previously unavailable to emerging classical singers in Malta and Gozo.

Further bridging the gap in advanced musical training locally, the Opera Nova Project also offers students valuable opportunities to train with world-renowned tutors and perform internationally.

To launch its first academic year, a session held at the Catholic Institute in Floriana on October 2 welcomed students and teaching faculty. Present at the meeting were Opera Nova Project honorary patron Mary Rose Chalmers and Mgr Claude Portelli, the archbishop’s delegate for culture and director of the Catholic Institute.

“Malta and Gozo are home to some exceptionally talented young singers,” Zammit, the Opera Nova artistic director, said.

“Opera Nova is more than just training; it’s about opening up possibilities and providing a platform where they can thrive both musically and professionally.”

The meeting served as an introduction to the course structure, with students and tutors gathering to explore the curriculum, which spans eight months of in-depth training. Students will benefit from six intensive weekend masterclasses featuring globally respected experts such as Adrian Kelly from Opera Zurich, mezzo-soprano Hedwig Fassbender and soprano Tatiana Lisnic.

They will have the chance to perform in prestigious local venues, while engaging in a broad repertoire ranging from baroque to contemporary works. The project’s plans also include future international summer residency programmes and a full-scale operatic production in 2025.

Alongside support from Arts Council Malta, Rotary Club La Valette Malta and The Farsons Foundation, the Opera Nova Project is headquartered at the Catholic Institute in Floriana, marking the first long-term collaboration with the archbishop’s delegate for culture (ADFC). The Opera Nova Project is set to become a cultural cornerstone in Malta’s artistic landscape, said Mulholland, Opera Nova’s artistic consultant.

“It was wonderful to see the beautiful new studios of the Opera Nova Project filled with students and tutors at the welcome meeting. We’re all ready to start lessons next week, and we look forward to a busy, challenging and exciting year,” she added.

For more information, e-mail info@operanovaproject.com.