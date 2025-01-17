The Malta Meteorological Officer issued an orange weather warning on Friday morning, saying that winds blowing over Malta are expected to reach Gale force over some parts of the country.

"The East Southeast wind will be strong over the Maltese Islands and will later become very strong. The East Southeast wind will reach Gale force over exposed areas of the Maltese Islands at times," the Met Office said on Friday morning.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The warnings are valid up until 1pm and are expected to be renewed throughout the day.

Friday is set to be cloudy with thundery rain showers and hail easing by evening. The east-southeast winds are expected to reach Force 7, decreasing to south-southwest winds at Force 5 to 6 by evening.

Rough seas as seen from Qawra on Friday. Video: Jonathan Borg

Virtu Ferries has cancelled all trips to Sicily today and the fast ferry service between Gozo and Valletta has also been cancelled.

Gozo Channel advised that ferry operations are being diverted to the Ċirkewwa South Quay and that delays are expected.

Conditions are expected to ease on Saturday, with cloudy isolated showers clearing to partly cloudy skies. The south-southwest winds are expected to blow at Force 5 to 6.