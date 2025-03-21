The Planning Authority is moving forward with a plan to recategorise land use permissions for two parts of Gozo.

First announced in 2023, the authority plans to revise land use policies for the Torri Gorgun area of Xewkija and the Ta’ Passi area of Għajnsielem.

Planners want the Xewkija area formally categorised as a rural settlement and the Ta’ Passi area of Għajnsielem, which hosts the annual Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem nativity village, to be permanently allocated to such open-air recreational events.

Currently, the Torri Gorgun area is categorised as being Outside Development Zone (ODZ) land while the Għajnsielem area is designated as a Strategic Open Gap area.

The PA proposal was opened to a brief two-week public consultation last October. In all, the PA received 63 submissions.

Sixty of those related to the Xewkija plan with just three submissions related to the Għajnsielem proposal, the PA said.

Of the 60 submissions, 57 were in favour of the PA plan while three objected, saying the recategorisation would effectively allow planners to sanction previously built illegal buildings.

If approved, the change in use for Għajnsielem’s Ta’ Passi zone will convert what is currently an informal recreational zone into a formally planned, semi-developed recreational park.

A minimum of 65 per cent of the site will have to remain open and planted, with two permanent buildings rising to the maximum permitted height of 7.7 metres. The plan also proposes various design restrictions focused on pathways, seating, downlighting, landscaping and the use of traditional materials.

The changes will allow the annual nativity village to take place without requiring temporary planning permissions, among others.

The Torri Gorgun proposal is more controversial as it will formally allow terraced two-storey houses to be developed in the area. Commercial and mixed-use developments will be prohibited.

The PA notes the Xewkija area has been home to residents since the 1960s with development accelerating in the late 70s and again in the 90s.

The area was not included in a list of rural settlements in the 2006 local plans and the PA says it now wishes to address this anomaly. Residents say the change will allow them to regularise their positions.

In a statement, the PA said its proposals would “balance recreational and residential needs while preserving the integrity of Gozo’s rural and open spaces.”

The proposals are open to a second round of public consultation until May 5. Consultation can be sent to consultation-gclp@pa.org.mt.