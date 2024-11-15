From The Windmills Of My Mind is the latest exhibition by Marita Buttigieg at the Banca Giuratale, (It-Tokk), Victoria. Buttigieg said painting became very important in her life from 2007 when she joined the Gozo School of Art as a student under the tutorship of artist Christopher Saliba.

Buttigieg said she continued her painting at the Gozo Visual and Performing Arts School where she actively pursued her journey into creativity. “I don’t define my paintings, they define me,” said Buttigieg.

“Over the years my style became looser, more impressionistic. I did a lot of personal work, painting on my own, and together with photography, these became twin passions… the latter providing me with instant capturing of light, my driving force.”

Buttigieg said: “Gozo is a dream place for artists… a beauty in every tiny blade of grass, in every bud. It just inspires me as soon as I start out in the morning, looking at the skies… the colours, the pattern of the clouds, which I simply love and paint often. The sea is a driving leitmotif in all my paintings. The theme is mainly my beloved island – Gozo.

The artist said that just as Mary Meilak was Gozo’s poetess, for her Gozo was her guiding light… in her photography and in her many works in acrylic.

From The Windmills Of My Mind is open until Sunday, November 17 from 7.30am to 2.30pm; Saturday and Sunday from 9am to noon.