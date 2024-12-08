Taking care of children during Christmas time might be joyful and a period that most parents would be looking forward to. Yet it can be very hectic and tiring too.

Here are some tips that might help parents enjoy the festive atmosphere yet keep this season manageable and create a positive experience out of it.

Set boundaries

Boundary setting is always the most essential element in a healthy relationship. This might be mostly pertinent to outings and gift expectations. Kids wish list can be lengthy so as parents it is important to set realistic expectations. These realistic expectations are sometimes also present for outings and times of outings. As parents it is important to decide on outings which are child friendly and to take in consideration the times of the outings too to try and maintain a schedule which is imperative for children.

Family traditions

All families have their own personalized customs related to the Christmas period. This could range from watching a Christmas movie, cooking Christmas foods to crafting holiday ornaments. Children might relate better to traditions which are simpler, such as the countdown using an advent calendar or role playing a Christmas play. Prepare ahead if one of the family traditions is a family meal as if this involves numerous family members and might take long, children will need to be entertained as it is unrealistic to expect that they sit down for a lunch or dinner which lasts hours. Also, the younger the child, the less they understand the concept of time so keeps things simple and break activities down for them. This might be a good time to talk about things children might be interested in and might learn from, thus choose subjects such as how other cultures celebrate Christmas and how Christmas is celebrated differently around the world.

Mindful of screen time

As with any other periods where parents might be busy and distracted and children are off their normal routine, screen time has to be limited as the risk that they spend more than the usual time on their screens becomes very high. Balance screen time with interactive activities, outings and educational games. The use of board games, baking and decorating can help parents achieve balance. This is the season to create memories and it is ok for parents to take a break from work and house chores.

Self-care for parents

This is a busy, tiring time for parents where there are many preparations to be done, whilst taking care of the children who are out of school. Remember to balance this out with some time and space for yourself. There is no need to feel pressured to make everything ‘perfect’. Taking good care of oneself leads to happier family time where the holidays can be enjoyed more and Christmas spirit can be fully savoured.

Children remember fun little things such as putting up decorations or baking a gingerbread man, or preparing a Christmas Log and even though when allowing children to take part in this the decorations might be lopsided and the Christmas log might not be symmetrical but this is what children will remember – their participation and involved in these Christmas activities.

Christmas time with kids can be wonderfully magical and it does not have to be picture perfect. Keeping it simple and focusing on connection can lead to exceptional experiences and cherished memories for both parents and children.