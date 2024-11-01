On Friday, KM Malta Airlines launched its new inflight magazine ‘Passaġġi’ (passages), a title, the airline explained, that conveys both journey and exploration.

In a press statement, the national airline said the magazine will showcase the highlights of Malta and beyond, with each issue serving as a 'curated travel guide for passengers'.

The magazine will include useful information, engaging stories, and insider tips for first-time visitors, seasoned travellers and Maltese residents.

The magazine debuts with a cover showcasing the tail of KM Malta Airlines Airbus A320neo, which displays the Maltese cross.

The front cover of the first Passaġġi in-flight magazine. Credit: KM Malta Airlines

“We are thrilled to present Passaġġi as an invitation to discover Malta’s vibrant culture and heritage, as well as the exciting destinations within reach of our islands,” said David Curmi, Executive Chairman at KM Malta Airlines.

“This is an inflight magazine that feels more like a keepsake—one that passengers can enjoy onboard and even take home as a reminder of their journey with us.”

Bertrand Attard, Executive Director at TBW\ANG, the magazine’s publisher, emphasised its focus on storytelling and authenticity.

"We are honoured to partner with the National Airline to bring this publication to life, capturing the spirit and stories of Malta," Attard said.

"We’re proud to create a meaningful in-flight experience that deepens travellers’ connection to this unique island and enhances their journey."

Passaġġi will be available onboard all KM Malta Airlines flights, enhancing the travel experience for passengers as they discover the captivating stories and destinations unique to the Maltese Islands and beyond.

Frequent flyers of the previous national airline, Air Malta, were well familiar with the airline’s in-flight magazine, Il-Bizzilla. The last Air Malta flight also featured the last edition of the magazine.