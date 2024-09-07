Two people were hospitalised for shock on Saturday after the cab they were in careened into the crash barriers on the Birkirkara bypass.

A police spokesperson confirmed the incident happened at around 4 pm in Triq Dun Karm in Birkirkara and that there were three people in the car at the time.

The vehicle, a Kia Sportage, was being driven by a 42-year-old man from St Paul's Bay.

Two passengers, a man and a woman who are both 22 years old, were also in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

The spokesperson said that the passengers were taken to Mater Dei Hospital where they were treated for shock and no other injuries were reported.