The Franciscan community of Għajnsielem held a cantata at St Anthony church in Għajnsielem. Themed It-Triq tas-Salib (The Way of the Cross), the event saw the participation of tenor Michel Angelo Muscat and baritone Ken Scicluna, accompanied by the Gozo Regional Orchestra and Michel Angelo and Friends choir.

Music was by Mro Joseph Galea, while the lyrics were written by Fr Marcello Ghirlando and Fr Raymond Camilleri. The concert opened with a composition in honour of the Jubilee of Hope. The evening was held under the patronage of the Minister Provincial, Fr Anthony Chircio.

Meanwhile, on Palm Sunday, the Franciscan friars, accompanied by children and their parents, commemorated the triumphal entrance of Christ into Jerusalem. Palm and olive branches were blessed by Fr Walter Vassallo, while Liam Cassar acted the role of Jesus on the donkey led by Beppe Azzopardi. After the procession, Fr Vassallo celebrated solemn mass.