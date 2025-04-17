The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with news that the possible closure of the US embassy in Malta has sparked alarm among diplomats and experts, who describe the move as baffling and potentially damaging to long-standing bilateral ties.

The newspaper also refers to comments by aditus' Neil Falzon that NGOs and the government agency that assesses trafficking victims have “extremely limited access” to the detention centre where undocumented foreigners are kept before being deported.

The Malta Independent leads with comments by a US official that no US embassy closure has been announced yet. The newspaper also publishes comments by the Israeli defence minister, who said troops will remain in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria indefinitely.

In-Nazzjon refers to the PN's new slogan, “Xogħol. Ħajja. Kwalità (Work. Life. Quality)” ahead of Workers’ Day celebrations.

L-orizzont gives prominence to the popularity of Good Friday exhibitions and separately reminds readers about the annual Good Friday Puttinu Cares marthon. The newspaper also reports good progress on the national mental health strategy.