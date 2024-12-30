Today’s high street retailers face competition not only from online sellers but also from other businesses in shopping malls. While there are existing incentives to support their investment in competing with online platforms, many retailers still ﬁnd this transition to be a signiﬁcant challenge.

A bigger challenge for high street retail is to create an environment that can compete with the shopping mall experience. Malls provide ample parking, air-conditioned comfort and a selection of outlets within easy reach. This is a very tall order in locations such as Ħamrun and Mosta. While aggressive advertising and lower prices may provide some immediate beneﬁts, they are unlikely to have a signiﬁcant impact unless the shopping experience is comparable to that found in malls.

For lasting success, enhancing the overall shopping experience is essential. Nowadays, simply arriving at the town in question is already a nightmare by itself, and that applies to shopping malls as well.

Pedestrianisation could be part of the solution. Many high street businesses think, by default, that pedestrianisation will limit accessibility to their business, which could mean loss of revenue. This is understandable; however, research shows that pedestrianisation in towns and cities abroad, be they big or small has ultimately had a beneﬁcial eﬀect on local businesses.

A higher density of cafes and restaurants in a retail area, for instance, will increase footfall and be beneﬁcial for retailers. Pedestrianisation brings change, and resistance to change is a natural human trait; however, the evidence points to pedestrianisation ultimately having a beneﬁcial eﬀect.

Pedestrianisation has proven to improve safety and create a healthier environment with cleaner air and lower noise pollution. The resulting environment promotes walkabouts, making the shopping experience more enjoyable.

Admittedly, in Malta, the hot Maltese climate during the summer months is a challenge. While street-level air conditioning is not feasible, it is essential to explore alternative enhancements, such as incorporating greenery into areas reclaimed through pedestrianisation. Trees will help create much-needed shade and make the area far more attractive.

Valletta is an excellent example of successful pedestrianisation. Since the introduction of outdoor tables by bars and restaurants, the capital is alive till late at night. Admittedly the system has been abused, but that is another argument. Just a few years ago, shops used to close at 7pm, and after that Valletta was dead.

We have all got used to parking in the Floriana car park and taking the shuttle to go to the heart of the city unless we decide to walk. Similar park and ride systems could play the same role in other towns once the shopping area is pedestrianised. Retailers in the capital are now used to the restricted access, which forces them to resupply their stores only at certain times throughout the day.

Some shopping centres in neighbouring Sicily are rooﬂess pedestrianised areas and also lack air conditioning. Customers are still attracted to these centres, and they do well. If travelling by car, customers park outside in the parking lot and walk to the shops. People tend to spend more time and money when they’re walking around rather than sitting in their car stuck in traﬃc.

So, what is so attractive about these outdoor malls? The answer is the pleasant environment they have created. Customers can shop, stop for a coﬀee in the morning and later have lunch at one of the restaurants while enjoying the pleasant environment.

Pedestrianisation, when initially introduced, typically faces opposition from residents and businesses alike. On the other hand, once adopted, and the beneﬁts become evident, support rises from below 50 per cent to over 80 per cent. This was the case in numerous places such as Graz in Austria and Ljubljana in Slovenia, among others.

A study conducted in Spain across 14 cities shows that retail stores in pedestrian environments tend to report higher sales volumes. Admittedly, most cities that have successfully introduced pedestrianisation also have mass transportation systems such as trams and buses, in many cases for no charge.

Here in Malta, we would argue that there should be car park facilities, and they certainly would help, but things move slowly here, so we cannot really depend on that in the short term. To add insult to injury, we have this innate need to use our private car every time we venture out of our homes. At the same time, we Maltese don’t bat an eyelid walking 10km a day while we are on holiday, but God forbid if we walk 20 metres here on this little rock.

Pedestrianisation can also have its issues, especially for some types of retailers. Customers cannot be expected to walk long distances carrying heavy or bulky things, so the sellers have to oﬀer eﬃcient delivery services. This is nothing new; nobody buys a new washing machine and takes it home in their private car, for example.

The government’s role in this is to be aware of these issues and be proactive to help mitigate them. Retailers cannot be expected to construct their own park and ride facilities. It is encouraging to note that these facilities have been promised in the latest budget. Cleanliness is also the government’s responsibility and needs to be taken seriously, especially in these areas. Upkeep of the area is also very important and should include incentivising homeowners and shops to maintain their properties.

Rundown buildings are hardly conducive with creating a quality shopping experience. Furthermore, incentivising homeowners in the area would bring them on board and help sugarcoat the pain of walking from the parking area to their home.

The narrow streets of Vittoriosa are well-maintained and kept clean, thanks to the eﬀorts of all involved, and residents have clearly understood that maintaining their properties will increase their worth, which has indeed happened.

Marcel Mizzi is a council member of the Malta Chamber of SMEs. This article reflects his personal opinion.