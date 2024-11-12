Peter Agius hosted a high-level discussion on diabetes at the European Parliament on Tuesday, bringing together experts, patients, and stakeholders from Malta and across Europe.

The Maltese MEP organised the event as part of his drive to push diabetes care higher up the EU’s political agenda. An estimated 46,000 people in Malta live with some form of the condition.

The event was held in collaboration with the International Diabetes Federation and highlighted the need for greater investment in diabetes awareness, prevention, and care across EU Member States. Participants included representatives from the Maltese Diabetes Association and healthcare professionals.

“One in ten fellow citizens live with diabetes. Prevention and treatment are crucial, as managing diabetes effectively helps prevent other costly health conditions,” Agius said in opening remarks.

“We must encourage Member States to invest heavily in diabetes awareness, prevention, and care – this is the only sensible approach as it saves millions in healthcare costs long-term.”

Malta has been gradually rolling out equipment like continuous glucose monitors for diabetes patients over the past few years, and the monitors are now available for Type 1 diabetes patients up to 50 years old.

Agius says more can be done and that the monitors should be made available to all diabetes patients, irrespective of age.

“I am calling on the Maltese Government to end all age discrimination and provide CGM care to all patients, regardless of age,” he said.

The EU could also help Maltese health professionals obtain the resources they need through its EU4Health program, Agius said.