Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2123 8577)

St Gaetan Pharmacy, Parish Priest Mifsud Street, Ħamrun (2123 4570)

Plaza Pharmacy, 86, Main Street, Żebbuġ (2146 7459)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 32, Fleur-de-Lys Road, Birkirkara (2148 8884)

D’Argens Pharmacy, 330, Rue d’Argens, Gżira (2133 0817)

Pembroke Health Hub, 2, Napoleon Tagliaferro Street, Pembroke (2137 2784)

Stella Maris Pharmacy, 34, Milner Street, Sliema (2133 5217)

Reeds Pharmacy 191, September 21 Avenue, Naxxar (2713 0068)

Tat-Tarġa Pharmacy, Plot 2, Constitution Street, Mosta (2143 3139)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Triq l-Erba’ Mwieżeb, St Paul’s Bay (2189 0119)

Distinction Pharmacy, 32, Antoine de Paule Square, Paola (2169 3412)

Vittoriosa Pharmacy, 9, Main Gate Street, Vittoriosa (2180 7529)

San Ġwakkin Pharmacy, 1, St Anne Street, Marsascala (2163 7994)

Health Point Pharmacy, 34, Żarenu Dalli Street, Birżebbuġa (2713 7926)

Kirkop Pharmacy, 9, Parish Street, Kirkop (2168 2028)

Lantern Pharmacy, 46, Misraħ il-Kebbies, Santa Venera (2144 4648)

Santa Marija Pharmacy, Frenċ Abela Square, Dingli (2145 2447)

Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, June 7, 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819)

Xagħra Pharmacy, 55, Church Street, Xagħra (2755 1140)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on Sundays and public holidays in 2025 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be near Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar, today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.