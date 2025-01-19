Chemimart City Gate Pharmacy, City Gate, Valletta (2123 8355)

San Raffael Pharmacy, 247, Qormi Street, Marsa (2122 1188)

Drugshop Dispensary, De La Cruz Avenue, Qormi (2144 3221)

Coora Pharmacy, 18, Mrieħel Street, Birkirkara (2149 2151)

St Matthew’s Pharmacy, 213, The Strand, Gżira (2131 1797)

St Julian’s Pharmacy, 25, George Borg Olivier Street, St Julian’s (2136 9426)

Edward’s Pharmacy, 115, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4102)

Brown’s Pharmacy, St Paul Street, Naxxar (2141 7652)

M4 Pharmacy, Old Railway Track, Attard (2143 6531)

Mġarr Pharmacy, Main Street c/w Vitale Street, Mġarr (2157 7784)

Central Pharmacy, 6, St Joseph Street, Luqa (2169 2546)

Hompesch Pharmacy, 207/211, Hompesch Road, Fgura (2180 7503)

May Day Pharmacy, Victory Street, Żabbar (2168 6665)

Green Cross Pharmacy, 31, Gregorio Bonnici Square, Żejtun (2169 3723)

Remedies Pharmacy, 2, Triq l-Imterrqa c/w Santa Marija Convoy Street, Mqabba (2164 1133)

St Luke’s Pharmacy, St Luke Street, Pietà (2124 1293)

Central Pharmacy, Triq Għajn Qajjet, Rabat (2145 6376)

Highland Pharmacy, 5/6, Parish Priest Dun Franġisk Vella Street, Żebbuġ (2156 4553)

Joyce’s Pharmacy, September 8 Avenue, Xagħra (2156 1486)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-8pm.

Other pharmacies: In January other pharmacies may open. View: www.pharmacy.mt/roster or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to St Julian’s band club today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.