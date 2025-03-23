Chemimart Pharmacy, 20/21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 6051)

San Raffael Pharmacy, 247, Qormi Road, Marsa (2122 1118)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 278, Victory Street, Qormi (2149 9697)

Honest Pharmacy, 7, Brared Street, Birkirkara (2144 2135)

St Matthew’s Pharmacy, 213, The Strand, Gżira (2131 1797)

St Julian’s Pharmacy, 25, George Borg Olivier Street, St Julian’s (2136 9426)

Brown’s Victor Pharmacy, 9, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 0352)

Brown’s Pharmacy, St Paul Street, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar (2141 7652)

M4 Pharmacy, Old Railway Track, Attard (2143 6531)

Qawra Pharmacy, Earl’s Court/1, Triq l-Imħar, Qawra (2158 0881)

Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646)

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126)

Felice Pharmacy, 105, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2182 7939)

Beta Pharmacy, 50/52, St Mary Street, Għaxaq (2166 3311)

Gudja Pharmacy, Parish Priest Street c/w William Baker Street, Gudja (2169 6422)

St Luke Pharmacy, St Luke Street, Pietà (2124 1293)

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247)

Highland Pharmacy, 5-6, Parish Priest Franġisk Vella Street, Żebbuġ, Gozo (2156 4553)

Nadur Pharmacy, April 28, 1688 Square, Nadur (2156 3589)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on Sundays and public holidays in 2025 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in 16th September Square, Mosta, and in Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.