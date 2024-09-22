Empire Pharmacy (Branch), 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2123 8577)

Vivien Pharmacy, Fr Magri Street, Marsa (2122 1701)

Plaza Pharmacy, 86, Main Street, Żebbuġ (2146 7459)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 32, Fleur-de-Lys Road, Birkirkara (2148 8884)

Tony’s Pharmacy, 100, Sir Patrick Stuart Street, Gżira (2133 2080)

Potter Pharmacy, Wilġa Street, Paċeville (2136 3244)

Stella Maris Pharmacy, 34, Milner Street, Sliema (2133 5217)

Whites Pharmacy, 3, E.M. Bajada Building, Labour Avenue, Naxxar (2141 2454)

Sgħajtar Pharmacy, Sagħjtar Street, Mosta (2141 5198)

Parkes Pharmacy, 582, St Paul Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 1764)

St Andrew’s Pharmacy, 25, Dun Pawl Street, Luqa (2182 0795)

Vittoriosa Pharmacy, 9, Main Gate Street, Vittoriosa (2180 7529)

St James Pharmacy, 1, St James Square, Żabbar (2166 6194)

HealthPoint Pharmacy, 34, Żarenu Dalli Street, Birżebbuġa (2713 7926)

Salus Pharmacy, 21, Republic Square, Żurrieq (2168 0761)

Regal Pharmacy, 39B, Antonio Bosio Street, Msida (2131 3115)

St Anthony Pharmacy, 18, Main Street, Rabat (2145 4187)

Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970)

Joyce’s Pharmacy, September 8 Avenue, Xagħra (2156 1486)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2024 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Pembroke parish church and in Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.