The Gozo General Hospital and Europa Donna Malta joined forces to host a Pink Walk that brought together the Gozitan community in support of breast cancer patients, to celebrate survivors and to honour those who have lost their lives to this disease. The walk, which took participants from the hospital to Ta’ Pinu national shrine, was a powerful display of unity and hope.

The event was a poignant reminder of the strength and resilience of individuals affected by breast cancer, and the importance of community support in the journey towards healing.

A very strong turnout, including the hospital’s Breast Cancer Support Group, made it clear just how much this cause resonates with the Gozitans.

All proceeds from the walk went to Europa Donna Malta, a charity dedicated to supporting breast cancer patients. The money will go towards vital services, including free taxi rides for breast cancer Gozitan patients who need transportation from the harbour to the SAMOC hospital for treatment.

The walk was more than just a fundraiser – it was a day of connection, compassion and hope. Participants were united not only through the shared experience of walking for a good cause but also by the recognition of the importance of breast cancer awareness and the ongoing need for support and care for those affected.

The event was a clear reminder that together, we can make a difference.