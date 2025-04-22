Robert Abela and others in the PL administration paid tribute to Francis Zammit Dimech on Tuesday at PN headquarters.

“Dr Zammit Dimech is remembered for his long political career as a Member of Parliament, Minister and Member of the European Parliament, as well as in the last year as Acting President of the Republic. He has been an exemplary politician, with a valuable contribution to the country in the different positions he has held throughout his career,” the Labour Party said in a statement.

Alongside PL leader and prime minister Abela, party president Alex Sciberras and others in the party administration were among those who visited PN headquarters in Pieta.

“The Labour Party extends its condolences to his relatives,” they said.

Francis Zammit Dimech died on Monday following an illness. He was 70 years old.

Born in October 1954 and from St Julian's, Dimech spent decades serving frontline political roles for the Nationalist Party. He was first elected to parliament in 1987 and was reelected in all subsequent elections until 2017.

He went on to serve as a PN Member of the European Parliament until May 2019 and then moved into a more administrative role, serving as interim secretary general of the PN during a turbulent 18-month period between 2020 and 2021.

In April 2024, he was appointed acting president, serving as head of state when President Myriam Spiteri Debono was overseas or indisposed.