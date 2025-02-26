The Labour Party has heaped praise on the police after the eight arrests made on Tuesday in connection with the theft of over 200kg of cannabis resin from an AFM secure area.

It said the fast and effective action would further raise public confidence in the police force.

"While others were trying to ridicule Commissioner Gafà and the police and giving the impression that they were not doing anything about the case, the police were quietly working, as in every other case, to bring those responsible to justice," the PL said.

It hit out at the 'extremist' Opposition which it said, was continuing to lose public confidence and was therefore resorting to immature and aggressive behaviour.