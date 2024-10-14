The Planning Minister on Monday refused to comment in parliament over whether the Cabinet had discussed a proposal to change the local plans to allow major development at Villa Rosa in St Julian’s.

Replying to a series of questions by Nationalist MP Mario de Marco, the minister said he was bound by confidentiality on what was discussed in the Cabinet.

He explained, however, that should changes to a local plan be afoot, the process was for the Planning Authority to submit the proposed changes to a six-week public consultation. The PA would then discuss the objections and proposals made, and the responsible minister, who was him in this case, would decide whether and how the changes to the local plan should go ahead.

Should the original proposals be changed, another public consultation would be needed.

The proposed changes would also be discussed in parliament’s Development Committee.

This process had not started, and the public would be informed when and if it was, the minister said.

Times of Malta reported on October 9 that the cabinet had formally approved a partial review of the local plans which would see development on the Villa Rosa multiply. Times of Malta had also reported that it was now up to the Planning Authority to formally start the process to amend the plans, including a public consultation process. The current local plans only allow smaller and lower developments.