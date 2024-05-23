The government is working to create a 24/7 hotline where the public can report construction sector abuse, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Thursday.

He was speaking during a Labour Party political activity held in Marsaskala, following a roundtable discussion with a number of candidates and MPs.

During his address, Abela said that as part of an effort to more effectively regulate the construction industry, stakeholders have been consulted with the intention of setting up the hotline, which would allow people to pass on complaints or report any sort of abuse related to the construction industry at any hour of the day.

To this end, he said that Cabinet has this week also approved work to start legal amendments that would give the Ombudsman competence to look into issues related specifically to the construction industry.

These plans will see this section fall under the remit of the Commissioner for Environment and Planning, a role currently held by architect Alan Saliba.

The government is focusing on making these changes because it wants to give a greater voice to citizens by affording them more tools to safeguard their rights.

This, he added, also includes including local councils more thoroughly in the planning process.

Abela said that in localities where a PL majority is steering the council, the difference in leadership and satisfaction can be felt.

To this end, this is why the party has decided to work on an electoral manifest for every single locality in Malta he said.

Abela noted that he is proud that the party has fielded candidates from all walks of life and through its candidates can represent wide swathes of society, including the self-employed, professionals, pensioners, youths and women.