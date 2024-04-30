Prime Minister Robert Abela underlined the importance of synergy between regulatory authorities in the economy on Tuesday as he visited the offices of the Malta Business Registry, Gaming Malta, Finance Malta and the Tax and Customs Administration, grouped in one building in Zejtun.

He noted that the MBR was instrumental in ushering in legislative changes which made Malta a robust jurisdiction on the international plane.

At the offices of Gaming Malta the prime minister was introduced to workers from various companies involved in digital games and esports which operate in office space provided by Gaming Malta, known as Basecamp.

Among them is Liverpool company Draw&Code, which is involved in research and development of immersive technologies. It provides opportunities for University of Malta students to study Video Game Development, the prime minister was told.

He also discussed emerging technologies with management officials from Tech.mt.

At Finance Malta the prime minister was briefed on how the entity promotes Malta as a financial hub and facilitates operations for stakeholders.

Abela also visited the offices of the Malta Tax and Customs Administration, where Commissioner Joseph Caruana spoke on progress in a reform launched last year which has seen the Office of the Commissioner of Inland Revenue converted into a tax and customs administration.

The reform has also seen investment in technology, recruitment and changes in internal procedures to facilitate tax payments by individuals and corporates.

Abela was accompanied by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana and Economy Minister Silvio Schembri.