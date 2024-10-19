If a top prison official did nothing wrong by allowing Yorgen Fenech to have a meeting in her office, why was she transferred out of the Corradino Correctional Facility?

PN MP Darren Carabott asked that question in a press statement issued on Saturday, one day after Times of Malta reported that police have opted not to file criminal charges against Svetlana Muscat, the prison’s head of strategy.

Muscat came under investigation after CCTV footage showed that Fenech, a prisoner awaiting trial, had met with a businessman inside her CCF office.

Authorities told Times of Malta that Muscat was transferred out of prison, to another civil sector job.

In his statement, Carabott said there was a dissonance between the two.

“If, according to the Ministry for Home Affairs, National Security and Labour, she did nothing wrong, then why was she transferred to another entity?,” the PN MP asked.

Carabott said this appeared to be another example of the Labour government sweeping things under the carpet, and noted that updates on Muscat’s case only emerged when journalists pushed on the case, first revealed by lawyer and former PN MP Jason Azzopardi.

Carabott said the PN “calls for full transparency about what has happened and demands a public explanation regarding the events that took place,” while commending workers at CCF “who wish to see seriousness, meritocracy, and transparency in their workplace.”