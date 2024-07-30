The Nationalist Party has called for WasteServ CEO Richard Bilocca to step down after he and five others were charged in connection with the death of a worker at the Marsa incinerator in 2022.

Since being charged with involuntary homicide, Richard Bilocca's position is no longer tenable, they said.

In a statement after the arraignment, environment shadow minister Rebekah Borg said that Bilocca’s position in light of the charges is “no longer tenable” and that he must “resign or be removed” immediately.

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli's silence on the matter is “more proof of her incompetence” the statement added.

“The severity of the case and the charges stem from a tragic accident that resulted in the death of a WasteServ employee while working at the plant, casts an ugly shadow on his credibility. This means the CEO cannot continue to perform his duties.”

Joseph Ellul was found dead with lacerations to his throat on May 10, 2022, next to an elevator at the Mara abattoir, which is operated by WasteServ.

Bilocca and five others were arraigned on Tuesday after a magisterial inquiry concluded that there was enough evidence for criminal proceedings to continue.

According to court experts, Ellul died when he stuck his head in the hatch to check a piece of machinery that was malfunctioning.

The inquiry report noted that Bilocca testified that the machinery was not “childproof” and attributed the death to an “act of stupidity”.

However, the inquiring magistrate also laid out evidence from court experts that identified health and safety failings, including the lift hatch not having any guards, mesh or other safety features in place.