The leader of the Opposition, Bernard Grech, has criticised the government's failure to ensure stability in essential services, describing it as "unacceptable."

Speaking during a meeting with the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD), Grech stressed the importance of reliable infrastructure for the well-being of citizens and the country's economic growth.

"It is unacceptable not to have the stability of basic and essential services," Grech said, highlighting urgent issues with road infrastructure, electricity and health services.

Grech pointed out the adverse impact on workers and businesses, arguing that the current situation could have been avoided with better planning and foresight.

"Workers and businesses are suffering, and these crises could and should have been avoided," he said.

He called for immediate action to improve infrastructure and move forward positively. " Our country needs to have good infrastructure, be credible, and be able to anticipate future challenges with actions that start being taken from today itself," he added.

He outlined the Opposition's vision for a sustainable economy that provides a wide range of well-paying jobs, regardless of individual skills.

Meeting with the PN and the MCESD Photo: Nationalist Party

During the meeting, Grech underscored the MCESD's role in the country's success.

The MCESD, an advisory council, provides opinions and recommendations to the Maltese government on economic and social relevance matters.

Grech also addressed the council about one of their members, the Central Bank Governor, Edward Scicluna, urging the MCESD to join the Opposition and the government in calling for Scicluna's resignation.

Scicluna, along with former deputy prime minister Chris Fearne and 13 others, is facing charges of fraud, misappropriation and fraudulent gain related to the privatisation of Gozo, Karin Grech and St Luke’s hospitals. A court on Wednesday said there was enough evidence for the accused to stand trial,

Last Friday, Scicluna was officially axed from the Malta Financial Services Authority board. He has so far refused to resign as governor of the central bank and insists the central bank has its “own rules.”

"For credibility, our country needs to be led by serious people," Grech said.