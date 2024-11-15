Malta's PN MEPs have voted against the European Parliament having a plenary debate on Israel's decision to band the UN Relief Works Agency (UNRWA) from operating in the region. 

At a vote on Wednesday, PN MEPs David Casa and Peter Agius voted against a request from The Left Group for the EP to discuss the matter. 

PL MEPs Ales Agius Saliba and Thomas Bajada voted in favour of the request, while Daniel Attard's name did not appear on the voting list. 

The request ultimately did not pass with 353 voting against the measure, 201 in favour and 7 abstentions. 

