Malta's PN MEPs have voted against the European Parliament having a plenary debate on Israel's decision to band the UN Relief Works Agency (UNRWA) from operating in the region.

At a vote on Wednesday, PN MEPs David Casa and Peter Agius voted against a request from The Left Group for the EP to discuss the matter.

PL MEPs Ales Agius Saliba and Thomas Bajada voted in favour of the request, while Daniel Attard's name did not appear on the voting list.

The request ultimately did not pass with 353 voting against the measure, 201 in favour and 7 abstentions.

Israel's parliament approved a bill banning the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) from working in Israel and occupied east Jerusalem at the end of October.

The agency has provided essential aid and assistance across Palestinian territories and to Palestinian refugees elsewhere for more than seven decades

In a statement on Friday the Labour Party condmened the PN MEPs vote as "shameful".