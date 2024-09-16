Nationalist Party celebrations to mark Malta's 60th year since independence will take place in Tritons Square beginning this Wednesday, the party said on Monday.

PN general secretary Michael Piccinino said the party wants to chart a path forward for the years ahead.

The activities are themed ’il quddiem – “forward”.

“Our country needs a different political direction. We want a country that takes care of everyone, which is what Karl was striving for,” Piccinino said in a clear reference to Karl Gouder, who was laid to rest on Saturday.

Gouder, a former PN MP and mayor who died on Tuesday week, was touted as the next PN Secretary General, replacing Piccinino who intends to contest the next general election as a candidate.

“We will continue working along the path Karl was preparing to ensure a better Malta and Gozo,” he said.

Stefan Caruana, PN organisation secretary, gave details of the events being planned.

Events kick off on Wednesday, with a political discussion involving PN leader Bernard Grech, former manager of Gozo Business Chamber Michael Galea, former president of Malta Chamber Marisa Xuereb, former director of the Malta Employers Association Joe Farrugia and author and communications academic Gorġ Mallia.

The discussion will be hosted by Louise Tedesco.

On Thursday, Times of Malta journalist Mark Laurence Zammit will interview Grech.

The festivities will reach a climax on Saturday, September 20 with a mass meeting and with the raising of the Maltese national flag.

Malta celebrates Independence Day on September 21.

On all three days, the main stage will feature live music and shows.

There will also be activities for children, chess competitions and bicycle rides.

This year’s independence activities spill over into next week with two shoot-outs, at Bidnija and Ta’ Kandja, on September 22.

An art exhibition aptly called “Rotta Arti” featuring works by 77 artists will be held at Dar Ċentrali between September 23 and October 6.

The 60th anniversary of Malta’s independence is also set to be marked by the minting of a commemorative coin.

The Nationalist Party celebrates independence, achieved on September 21, 1964 by a government headed by then Prime Minister George Borg Olivier.