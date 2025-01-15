The Nationalist Party on Wednesday reiterated an offer to help the government face the current 'unprecedented crisis' at Mater Dei Hospital.

Shadow Minister Adrian Delia in a statement also referred to government plans to involve the private sector in the treatment of emergency cases, saying that while this was a positive step and should be further expanded, it should not happen only in times of crisis, and without a plan or consultation.

The Medical Association last week directed doctors not to cooperate in the transfer of patients from Mater Dei to private hospitals, complaining of a lack of government consultation.

Delia said the PN was appealing for common sense before it was too late.

It was not only patients who were suffering, he said, but healthcare workers who had kept the entire system from collapsing could no longer cope.

"Robert Abela is showing complete disregard for the healthcare sector and is attempting to patch up the situation with short-term fixes," he said.

"Patients are suffering and paying a heavy price, while healthcare professionals bear the brunt of this crisis."

Blaming the government for the situation, he said the government had increased the population by 120,000 within a few years without a plan. And it squandered €400 million on fraudsters in the Vitals/Steward hospitals deal.

"Had this fraud not occurred, we would not be in the current situation with Mater Dei Hospital on the verge of collapse," Delia said.

Ten years or more had been wasted and the people were paying for it with their health.

Delia said the PN was reiterating its readiness to offer full support in such a critical and sensitive sector.

"If the government continues to refuse the assistance the Opposition is willing to provide and keeps healthcare professionals excluded from its decision-making, this sector will continue to deteriorate," he warned.