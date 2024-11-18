The Nationalist Party on Monday called for strong, transparent, and ambitious climate policies as it noted that the European Commission had reprimanded Malta for not submitting its final National Energy and Climate Plans on the Governance of the Energy Union and Climate Action.

The Commission has given Malta two months for rectification, failing which Malta could be subject to legal action and financial penalties.

The National Energy and Climate Plans are crucial tools for EU member states to outline clear strategies to meet the EU's targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, expanding renewable energy, and improving energy efficiency by 2030, the PN observed. The submission of such plans is essential for the European Commission to assess overall progress toward these goals.

"The Labour government’s failure to submit its final updated NECPs demonstrates yet another complete failure on climate action. This failure not only undermines Malta's credibility but also jeopardizes our ability to meet the EU climate targets legally mandated," the PN said.

"Moreover, following the underwhelming proposals on climate change presented during the 2025 Budget, this formal notice only further underlines the government’s lack of ambition in renewable energy and climate policies, with Malta’s current targets already deemed insufficient by the European Commission."

The PN said it is the duty of the state to abide by its duties under EU law and ensure a sustainable future for the nation in the form of a strong climate and renewable energy policy. "This issue goes beyond regulatory requirements; it is about protecting and building a climate-proof and resilient future."

The statement was signed by Eve Borg Bonello, shadow minister for climate change and Ryan Callus, shadow minister for energy, research and innovation.