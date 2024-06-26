The Nationalist Party has welcomed remarks by President Myriam Spiteri Debono where she said that the public service is one of the guardians of good governance.

The president made her remarks at a public service award ceremony over the weekend.

The PN said the president's remarks touched on a matter which it has been stressing. Civil servants had a duty not only to good governance but also to ensure that no one used the public service in an abusive or corrupt manner.

The PN observed that while the government in recent weeks had trumpeted the public service, the prime minister had blamed civil servants and public officers for the Labour Party's negative results in the June 8 elections.

Workers of the public service and the civil service deserved respect and they should always go about their duties fairly without surrendering to pressure by those who should be setting an example, the party said.

The statement was signed by Claudette Buttigieg, shadow minister for public administration.