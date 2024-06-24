Public service officers must have the courage to call a stop if they believe that chosen or proposed paths are not in the national interest, President Myriam Spiteri Debono said at a Public Service awards ceremony over the weekend.

The Public Service, she said, was one of the guardians of good governance and serving the people and the state was not always easy, particularly in certain tasks faced by senior public service officers.

Her comments come a few weeks after the prime minister appeared to be critical of certain public officers following the European Parliament and local council election results.

Robert Abela said some people employed by the government seemed to be there to have a "cushy job".

The president's comments also follow a decision by prosecutors to charge three top civil servants with crimes in connection with the Joseph Muscat-era deal to privatise three state hospitals.

The president said the Public Service provided continuity of leadership from one administration to another.

Public Service officers must be firm, impartial, in no way partisan, and with the courage to stop if they believe that the chosen or proposed paths are not in the interest of the national good, for the benefit of our people and our country, the president was quoted as saying in a statement issued by her office.

"The Public Service is the backbone of democratic leadership, one of the guardians of good governance. That is why public officers must be honest, principled, and above all loyal to the country and to the people," she added.

Therefore, for Public Service officers to accomplish and fulfil their obligations towards the state and the people in the performance of their duties, they must be guided by good judgment and caution.

The president went on to praise the Public Service in its efforts to improve public information and accessibility, particularly through online platforms, but said one must not forget those who either do not know how, or do not feel comfortable using such means of communication, and therefore prefer in-person services.