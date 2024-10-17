The Nationalist Party is requesting parliament's planning committee meet urgently to discuss the proposed changes for the St Julian's local plans that could enable the enlargement of the Villa Rosa megaproject.

In a statement on Thursday, shadow ministers Stanley Zammit and Rebekah Borg said that they have asked the government MPs who sit on the permanent committee for the environment, climate change and development planning to verbalise whether they agree to call a meeting so that the government's proposed revision of the local plan for the St George's Bay area.

They claimed that the request is being made because past rulings by the Speaker are "obstructing" the committee from convening.

"Since it is well known that the Committee may convene as long as there is agreement between both sides of the House, Government Members have been asked to declare their position," they said.

The PN MPs said that they are requesting the meeting because the government cannot continue to hide behind the Planning Authority and must explain what the changes being proposed are.

They added that government members of the committee should not exploit flaws in the law to prevent much-needed discussion from taking place.

In reply, the Labour Party said that the Opposition was misinformed and that the PN's statement was "baseless".

They said that the process for reviewing the local plan is defined by law and that according to the Development Planning Act, the committee will have the opportunity to make its position on the proposals known during the second consultation phase.

Following this, they said that the executive council of the Planning Authority then sends the documents to the minister responsible, who can refer them to the committee for further scrutiny. A report is then prepared for the House of Representatives, in accordance with the law.

"A Labour government has never hesitated to consult, including with the highest institution in the country, and it is committed to following the due processes as stipulated, even by decisions from the Chair," they said.