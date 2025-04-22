Nineteen people found to be living in Malta illegally were apprehended by police during inspections, a police statement announced on Tuesday morning.
On Monday morning at Marsascala, the police carried out a traffic inspection with members of the Detention Services Agency, Transport Malta, Identita' and Jobs Plus.
During the inspection, a number of vehicles were stopped and driving licenses and other documents were checked.
Those detained were from Albania, Syria and from Nigeria.
Those detained will be held in a detention centre until the return process is completed, the statement read.
Members of Identita', Jobs Plus, Malta Police Force, Transport Malta and the Detention Services Agency carried out the inspections on Monday. Photo: Malta Police Force