Nineteen people found to be living in Malta illegally were apprehended by police during inspections, a police statement announced on Tuesday morning.

On Monday morning at Marsascala, the police carried out a traffic inspection with members of the Detention Services Agency, Transport Malta, Identita' and Jobs Plus.

During the inspection, a number of vehicles were stopped and driving licenses and other documents were checked.

Those detained were from Albania, Syria and from Nigeria.

Those detained will be held in a detention centre until the return process is completed, the statement read.