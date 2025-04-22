The following are the top stories in Malta’s newspapers on Tuesday.

Pope Francis’ death, who died on Monday aged 88, dominated the front pages.

The Argentine pontiff, leader of the Catholic Church since March 2013, spent 38 days being treated for double peumonia at Rome’s Gemelli hopsital before seeming to recover and leaving the facility on March 23. His death came just a day after he delighted the crowds of worshippers at the Vatican on Easter Sunday with an appearance on the balcony at Saint Peter’s Basilica.

Times of Malta, The Malta Independent, L-Orizzont, and In-Nazzjon all lead with the pontiff’s death.

Another death also dominated Tuesday’s front pages.

Francis Zammit Dimech, a former MP, minister and Malta’s incumbent acting president, died on Monday folowing an illness. He was 70 years old.

All newspapers also led with Zammit Dimech’s death.